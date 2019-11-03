West side residents ask for help with problem intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – People in one west side neighborhood are petitioning to help slow down speeders before someone gets seriously injured.

Sandra Garcia lives in Ventana Ranch West, near Irving Boulevard and Ventana Ridge Road. She says in the past three weeks, she and her husband have seen two major crashes at the corner. “They come up Irving and they can’t quite make this turn,” said Garcia.

She tells News 13 it’s a miracle no one has ended up in their back yard, or even worse, in their home. “We hear so many screeches, so many people traveling 60 plus miles per hour on a street where the speed limit is 35,” said Garcia.

Now she and neighbors are starting a petition to get help from the city. City Councilor Cynthia Borrego says traffic engineers are currently studying the intersection to find a way to solve the issue.

For now, neighbors say more lighting would be a good place to start. Councilor Borrego says it’s unclear how much the safety upgrades would cost, but she plans to give the petition to the city and hopes to see changes there by next year.