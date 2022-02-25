ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Upon being notified by the Albuquerque Public School district to pick up their kids after a shelter in place locked down the campus, parents rushed over, worried not knowing the severity of the situation.

“Just like scared you don’t know what to think, how to feel, I just feel frustrated with all that’s happened,” said APS parent, Frieda Sanchez.

The APD says a West Mesa student was killed Friday morning after a shooting happened near West Mesa High School off-campus. The school was put on lockdown and eventually, parents were told to pick up their students.

Through all the chaos, desperate parents arrived at the high school just after 9 a.m. frantically searching for answers as to what happened and wanting to know if their children were okay. APS officials say they informed parents about the lockdown within minutes, however not many details were given regarding the shooting.

School officials spent most of the morning working to ease parents’ concerns over the growing impatience and desperation from the crowd. A back and forth from school officials telling parents that students would be released soon did not help the growing concern.

After waiting for more than an hour, some of those parents got to relax after receiving good news. “I understand that there is a process but i wanted him next to me, i wanted to know that he was safe,” said APS parent, Darlene Serna.

After having a system worked out, APS officials were able to gather both parent and student information and begin releasing students to their parents 20 at a time. APS says they notified parents quickly about the shelter in place, they didn’t have any specific details about the shooting incident.

The long process of releasing kids at West Mesa high school to their parents took five hours to complete. Some parents now say they don’t feel comfortable sending their kids back to school if situations like this continue to happen. Some even say they may seek education alternatives.