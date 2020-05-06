West Central median beautification project completed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Median landscaping on West Central Avenue from Unser Boulevard to 106th Street has been completed. City Councilor Klarissa Peña and the Department of Municipal Development made the announcement Wednesday. They also say late City Councilor Ken Sanchez also contributed to this project before his passing on January 1, 2020.

The landscaping was constructed by local company Lee Landscapes Inc. and includes native rock in a southwestern design. There are also native plants in the medians that are watered by dedicated irrigation lines to ensure no water is wasted.

This completed landscaping project will accompany the development growth in the area.

“These medians give this portion of West Central a completely new identity,” said Councilor Peña in a news release. “Thanks to Mayor Tim Keller, the Department of Municipal Development, and Lee Landscapes for completing this project in a timely and efficient manner. As we look forward to our community’s recovery, I’m excited that this portion of West Central will be ready to welcome new economic development.”

There are now over 100 trees and nearly 500 shrubs planted in the median. The West Central median landscaping was funded with $1 million in federal funding.

The next steps for the corridor include a concept roadway cross-section, which will include bike lanes and a landscaped parkway with multi-use trails for this section of West Central