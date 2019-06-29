West Central community hosts pop-up art exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local artists living in the West Central community were celebrated Friday night with a pop-up art exhibit.

The West Central Community Development group hosted the event featuring the work of 15 local artists. For many, this the first time their art has ever been featured in an exhibit.

“We want to create this place for them so they can showcase their art, and their friends and family and other folks throughout Albuquerque can come here and look at the artists that we have over here in this side of town,” Nancy Montano said.

The 15 pieces of artwork featured Friday night will also find a home along West Central, becoming streetlight banners.