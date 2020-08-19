West Central Community Development Group highlights importance of completing 2020 Census

WATCH: Full interview with Luis Hernandez, executive director of West Central Community Development Group

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The West Central Community Development Group strives to encourage business owners and corporations to communicate the importance of completing the 2020 Census to all of their employees and customers. The group recently partnered with Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque, and ICountNM to conduct business outreach for the 2020 Census.

Executive director of the West Central Community Development Group, Luis Hernandez discusses why the organization is doing this and why it’s so important at this time. The West Central Community Development Group has worked to address the needs of West Central neighborhoods and businesses since 2007.

For more information on how to get counted in the 2020 Census and why it’s so important, visit ICountNM.Gov.

