Wells Fargo donates $40,000 to homeless veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Wells Fargo Foundation has donated $40,000 to help homeless veterans in New Mexico.

The Veterans Integration Center helps homeless veterans and their families find stable housing, financial security and a sense of community. The organization is one of just 17 nationwide to receive funding from the bank’s foundation. “They’ve sacrificed so much in the service of our country we know that if we help our veterans return and acclimate to civilian life, our communities are so much better for it,” said David Hockmuth of Wells Fargo.

The grant will help provide 10 families with the resources they need to get off the streets and into a home.