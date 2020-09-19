Wellness fair held at Expo New Mexico

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, local businesses and churches combined forces for Expo New Mexico’s first Fair Cares Wellness Drive. State fair officials teamed up with Calvary Church in Collaboration with Convoy of Hope to distribute 1,600 boxes of free food.

Albertson’s pharmacy was on hand to distribute 2,000 flu vaccinations. Workers from Vitalant Blood Services held a blood drive to help tackle the blood shortage, and there were even volunteers assisting New Mexicans in filling out the 2020 census.

Organizers say even though there’s no state fair, they still wanted to give to the community. “We just need New Mexicans to step up for each other, and this is the time to come together, and that’s what the fair is about,” said General Manager of Expo New Mexico Dan Mourning. Saturday’s event ended Saturday at five.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss