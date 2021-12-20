Weems Gallery & Framing giving 20 families holiday meals for Christmas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Twenty Albuquerque families are getting meals for the holidays thanks to two local non-profits. Weems Gallery and Framing partnered with Cuidando Los Ninos to deliver bags full of food. In the bags are ham, bread, mash potatoes and a pie all the foods needed for a festive dinner.
The owner of Weems says this is a great way to support a local charity. “When you are buying local you are supporting local..so you are supporting charities like this one,” said the owner of Weems, Sheila McVeigh. The families also received presents, blankets and sleeping bags.