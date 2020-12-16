Wednesday is last day to apply for Bernalillo County federal CARES Act grants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday, Dec. 16 is the last day for small businesses in Bernalillo County to apply or federal CARES Act grants. The county reports the program is intended to help reimburse the significant, temporary loss of revenue to qualifying businesses during the pandemic and to assist businesses in retaining and paying employees.

The program offers one-time grants of up to $20,000 to qualifying profit and nonprofit businesses to cover costs such as employee wages, vendor bills, and rent caused by required closures. The grants are strictly limited to for profit businesses physically located outside Albuquerque limits but within Bernalillo County.

Nonprofit organizations physically located within Bernalillo County, including those located within the City of Albuquerque qualify. Businesses that didn’t receive Economic Injury Disaster Loan or Paycheck Protection Program funds from the Small Business Administration’s or small business assistance funds from the state, City of Albuquerque, or Bernalillo County CARES Small Business Grant will be prioritized.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16 to be considered for funding. For more information and for applications, visit bernco.gov.

