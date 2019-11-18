Website ranks Sunport internationally for airport art

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque ‘s airport is getting international recognition not for its flights but for its artwork.

Art website ArtDesk ranks the Sunport in a global selection of the top nine airports known for their art curation. The piece highlights the Sunport’s artwork that showcases New Mexican culture.

The site touts the Sunport’s lowrider exhibit that rotates every few months and a 113-piece permanent art collection of Native American, Hispanic, and Southwestern works. Other airports mentioned are the Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore, the Hamad International Airport in Qatar, and the Vancouver International Airport.