WEB EXTRA: Extended interview with Rachel Knapp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking back at a year unlike many of us have experienced, KRQE News 13 is sharing some of the year’s most uplifting and engaging stories as part of the “Best Good News Stories of 2020” news special.

One of the most memorable gifts of 2020 in the Albuquerque-metro area came with a holiday feeling well before the November-December holiday season. A Los Angeles man’s donation of 1,000 snow globes to an Albuquerque hospital continues to spread joy to kids battling life-threatening illness by giving kids “a chance to explore the world through snow globes.”

KRQE News 13’s Rachel Knapp reported the original story in October. Recently Rachel spoke with KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee for an in-depth conversation about the story, how it came together and what’s happened since the story originally aired.

