WEB EXTRA: Extended interview with Francesca Washington

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While 2020 was undoubtedly a challenging year, many New Mexicans were at the heart of stories of people helping people they’ve never met. In celebration of some of the uplifting stories of the year, KRQE News will broadcast the “Best Good News Stories of 2020” news special on Christmas Day.

KRQE News 13’s Francesca Washington reported on several of the stories seen in the special, including two recently highlighted in an extended interview with KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee. In January, we heard from an Albuquerque woman who finally met the New Mexico State Police Officer who saved her life after a car crash in 1975.

In September, Francesca reported on an Albuquerque family’s kitchen demolition that turned up a stolen purse from the early 1980’s. The purse was reunited with its owner, an Albuquerque woman, who found keepsakes that she thought were lost forever.

