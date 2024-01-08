ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Once again this month, Albuquerque residents will have delayed trash pickup. The city announced on Monday that due to winter weather, trash will be picked up one day later than usual. The city says crews with the Department of Municipal Development were busy Sunday night and Monday morning salting roads and clearing major artery streets.

Monday customers will be serviced on Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday customers will be serviced on Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday customers will be serviced on Thursday, January 11

Thursday customers will be serviced on Friday, January 12

Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday, January 13

Bus routes will not be affected, however, any changes will be provided on the City’s transit website. Community and senior centers, libraries, and other city facilities will notify the public if there are delays or changes to normal operation through the city website, social media, or through 311.