ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy pulled up to a chaotic scene Saturday night near 47th and Central. Witnesses claimed three cars were racing down West Central when one of them hit the divider along the ART bus lane, pushing the car into a crowd of people waiting outside of the Taco Bus food truck.

In lapel video, you see a deputy going from one victim to another while they wait for more emergency crews. All four of the bystanders injured in the crash were conscious.

Authorities start piecing things together by talking with witnesses.

Abraham Corral Alvarez, 18, who police believe was driving drunk when he allegedly hit those bystanders, is now behind bars. He’s charged with three counts of DWI resulting in great bodily harm.

Taco Bus was heavily damaged during the crash. The food truck’s owners told KRQE they’re not ready to talk about what happened and that it was a traumatic event.