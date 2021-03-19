‘We Lead, Others Follow’ is Albuquerque Museum latest exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Museum is celebrating Women’s History Month with a new exhibit that shows women at the helm of photography studios back in the late 19th and early 20th century. They were tenacious and made a good living, and forged a path for others to follow. Digital Archivist Jill Hartke discusses more on the new exhibit, “We Lead, Others Follow.”

“I think we’re traditionally told, and we learn in school, that women weren’t really doing anything until they got the right to vote,” says Hartke. “And I think that this, what I’m hoping, is that people will kind of flip that narrative around and recognize that women have been in the business world for decades, and a lot longer than I think we traditionally thought.”

“We Lead, Others Follow” is an exhibition of photographs from the Albuquerque Museum archives. There you will step into five Albuquerque studios:

Mrs. Albright’s Art Parlor owned by Mrs. Franc Emma Luce Albright (1882–1912)

Cobb Studio owned by William and Eddie Cobb (1889–1942)

Potter Studio owned by Florence Potter (1901–1906)

Hanna & Hanna owned by Milton and Ottilia Hanna (1914–1984)

Milner Studio owned by Alabama Milner (1919–1958)

The exhibit is running through November 14, 2021. It is open any time the museum is open and you can purchase your tickets online.