ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Watermelon season is here at the Rail Yards Market. Along with watermelon season comes a season of other fresh fruits and vegetables. With the Rail Yards Market Veggie Box Program, you can eat healthy and local every week.

Every season brings something new, with the Veggie Box people can try them all. People can sign up for the program online and picked up at the market or even deliver it. The box contains fresh local produce from local farms. Subscribers get fresh produce every week and then when different products are in season, you get them in your box.

Another benefit of the box is the free recipes they come with. A popular one right now is the watermelon salad. Watermelon, cucumber, red onion, mint, and apple cider vinegar is all you need to make a fresh and local watermelon salad. For more information on the Rail Yard Market or to sign up for the Veggie Box, visit www.railyardsmarket.org or their Facebook page.