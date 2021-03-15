Watermelon Mountain Ranch takes part in Tour of Life pet adoption event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Watermelon Mountain Ranch is kicking off a week-long pet adoption event. The local animal rescue has teamed up with Purina dog food and North Shore Animal League for the Tour of Life 2021 adoption event. Monday, March 15 through Sunday, March 21 adoption fees for long-term pets and paired pets are reduced.

Watermelon Mountain Ranch’s main ranch in Northern Rio Rancho is not open to the public. You must make an appointment to visit one of the available animals and all appointments are made per pet and not for the general viewing of all adoptable pets.

If you would like to see a dog or cat you are asked to please contact the appropriate email to arrange a meet and greet:

Felines at Main Ranch – cats1wmr@aol.com

Felines at Petsmart Coors Cattery – cats1wmr@aol.com

Canines at Main Ranch – dogswmr@gmail.com

Canines at Cottonwood Location- gttdadopt@gmail.com

Canines in foster care – fosterwmr@aol.com

The adoption center at Petsmart at Coors Bypass and Ellison is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for cats only and adoptions are by appointment only. The Cottonwood Mall Going to the Dogs and Cats store and Adoption Center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. All adoptions are made by appointment only.

To view all available dogs and cats visit wmranch.org/adopt. North Shore Animal League is partnering with shelters and rescue groups in 53 cities and 37 states to promote pet adoptions making it the world’s largest cooperative pet adoption event.