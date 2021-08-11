Watermelon Mountain Ranch hosts animal shot clinic and adoption event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Watermelon Mountain Ranch is hosting a low-cost shot clinic for the public at the Cottonwood Mall Dog Park. The shot clinic is on August 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. During the shot clinic, there will also be a dog adoption event as well. Watermelon Mountain Ranch Executive Director Sara Heffern talked about what people can expect at the event.

All vaccinations will be given in your vehicle at this drive-through event. Cars will be guided to line up and leashes are required. The Cottonwood Mall Dog Park is located at 1000 Coors Bypass NW in Albuquerque.

The cost of shots are: