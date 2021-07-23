Watermelon Mountain Ranch celebrates National Adoption Weekend

[1] Crime Stoppers looking for man who forced adult, 3 children out of car at Walmart - Police are intensifying their search for a man who forced an adult and three children out of a car at an Albuquerque Walmart. Surveillance video shows the suspect walking around in front of the store on Academy and Wyoming Saturday, July 17. The video then shows him approach the car. Police say he pulls a gun and forces the four people out. Police are hoping someone recognizes him before he strikes again.

[2] AFR recovers third victim following recent Albuquerque flooding - Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews have recovered the body of a third victim who was reportedly swept away in the arroyo earlier this week. The body was recovered Thursday morning. AFR also says all three bodies were found using drones. During Thursday’s update, AFR says the rescue mission will conclude Friday if no other bodies are found. Only three people were reported missing and Albuquerque Fire Rescue Spokesman Tom Ruiz says no other missing people have been reported.