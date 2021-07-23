Watermelon Mountain Ranch celebrates National Adoption Weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Watermelon Mountain Ranch is New Mexico’s largest no-kill animal shelter located in northern Rio Rancho. Since their gates opened in 1996, over 175,000 animals have been saved. This year, Petsmart is hosting National Adoption Weekend. The event is a partnership with Petsmart charities and Watermelon Mountain Ranch. Sara Heffern, Watermelon Mountain Ranch executive director, talked about the event and a furry friend.

Friday, July 23 kicks off National Adoption Weekend. Watermelon Ranch will be at two Petsmarts with adoptable pets. Heffern says there will be dogs, cats, puppies and kittens available for adoption.

  • Petsmart Coors Bypass and Ellison: 10248 Coors Bypass NW, ABQ, NM 87114
    • Friday 12pm to 4pm
    • Saturday 10am to 4pm
    • Sunday 12pm to 4pm
  • Petsmart at 5600 Coors Blvd, ABQ, NM 87120
    • Saturday 11 am to 3pm
    • Sunday 11 am to 3pm

