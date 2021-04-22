Water Utility Authority unveils parking lot solar array

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you live in Albuquerque, the sun is helping you get your water. The Water Authority unveiled a massive solar array, which officials believe is the largest in the state.

The array covers 5.5 acres of parking lot at the facility near I-25 and Montgomery, delivering a quarter of the power to the drinking water treatment plant and operations facility. “We did have it built at no expense to our rate-payers. The solar company built it and we agreed to buy the power from them for a certain number of years and so it’s a great investment for us and for the rate-payers,” said David Morris with the Water Utility Authority.

Officials say the Water Authority is one of PNM’s biggest energy users. This project has helped the agency reach its goal of getting 20% of its power from renewable resources.