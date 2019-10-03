Water Utility Authority provides fall landscaping and irrigation tips

With October comes the fall and that means new ways to landscape as well as ways to care for it. Xeriscape adviser Amos Arber and water conservation specialist Paulina Aguilara-Eaton with the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority offer landscape and irrigation tips.

Amos explains that fall is the perfect time to plant trees as the weather is cooler and you won’t need to water them as much. During the winter, the tree roots are still active so come spring the tree will really thrive.

People often plant trees too deep. To avoid this, find the root collar, the area of the tree where the trunk transitions to the roots. That’s where the level of the tree should be planted.

Paulina reminds customers that rebates are available to help with planting trees. These “treebates” help offset part of the cost of planting a new or low medium water usage tree. Click here to learn more about rebates.

For additional landscaping and irrigation tips, click here.