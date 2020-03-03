Water Utility Authority offers rebates on water-saving devices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As spring approaches, the Water Utility Authority wants to help Bernallio County residents save money on watering.

Staring in April, the agency is offering rebates on water-saving devices including irrigation controllers, regulating sprinkler nozzles and rain sensors. The agency also continues to offer free irrigation consultation for residential customers.

How to Avoid Water Waste

  • Check your irrigation system at least once per month and repair leaks ASAP.
  • A broken sprinkler can waste as much as 16 gallons of water per minute. If left unrepaired, that’s thousands of gallons per month – the same as running your dishwasher 333 times!
  • Don’t let your irrigation system water streets, driveways, and sidewalks.
  • Don’t water when it rains! An automatic rain sensor can shut down your sprinkler system for you. Learn more about an automatic rain sensor.
  • Irrigate only when your plants need it. Use a long screwdriver or soil probe to check soil moisture. Depending on the type of plant – roots can be 12” to 24” deep.

When should I water and at what time of day?

  • Schedule your watering times. Keeping a watering routine is not just important for conserving water but it’s critical in training your plants to thrive.
  • Water between 7:00 pm and 11:00 am when temperatures are cooler and wind speeds lower. 
  • Adjust your watering schedule as the season changes; to ensure your landscape is not getting too much or too little water.

