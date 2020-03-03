Water Utility Authority offers rebates on water-saving devices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As spring approaches, the Water Utility Authority wants to help Bernallio County residents save money on watering.

Staring in April, the agency is offering rebates on water-saving devices including irrigation controllers, regulating sprinkler nozzles and rain sensors. The agency also continues to offer free irrigation consultation for residential customers.

Check your irrigation system at least once per month and repair leaks ASAP.

A broken sprinkler can waste as much as 16 gallons of water per minute. If left unrepaired, that’s thousands of gallons per month – the same as running your dishwasher 333 times!

Don’t let your irrigation system water streets, driveways, and sidewalks.

Don’t water when it rains! An automatic rain sensor can shut down your sprinkler system for you. Learn more about an automatic rain sensor.

Irrigate only when your plants need it. Use a long screwdriver or soil probe to check soil moisture. Depending on the type of plant – roots can be 12” to 24” deep.