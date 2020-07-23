Water Utility Authority offers landscape summer watering tips as residential usage increases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the dog days of summer, how does your landscape look? Figuring out when to water, how much to water, and how to conserve water can become tricky. Conservation manager with the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority, Carlos Bustos discusses landscape watering tips as well as recent trends seen in residential water usage.

ABCWUA states that water usage in the Albuquerque regional area has increased significantly from last year as residents have been staying home due to the pandemic. Bustos says usage in residential areas has gone up by 11%, about 1.2 billion gallons more compared to last year’s data.

Last year, Bustos explains that residents were able to conserve about a billion gallons of water. Bustos encourages the public to take advantage of mother nature by not watering three to five days after rain showers.

Water Utility Authority asks residents to check for leaks, to look for opportunities to conserve water indoors, and to follow smart irrigation summer water recommendations. For more water conservation tips and rebate information visit 505Outside.com.