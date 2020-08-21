Water Utility Authority offers conservation tips amid hot weather conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the dry and hot conditions in New Mexico, there has been an increase in outdoor water usage in Albuquerque. Irrigation efficiency specialist for the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority Richard Perce discusses water conservation tips and the rebates they are offering this month.

The Water Utility Authority reports that water usage in the Albuquerque regional area has increased significantly from last year. Due to the dry and hot weather conditions, a rise in outdoor water usage is being observed and the weather outlook is not looking favorable for the rest of August.

To help conserve water, you can irrigate less as nights begin to cool down. Also, make sure to check for leaks in your system and to follow watering recommendations that can be found at 505Outside.com. If you need ideas on how to reduce water usage at your house, contact AskAnExpert@abcwua.org.