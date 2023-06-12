ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A decades-long plan to bring more, and cleaner, water to parts of Albuquerque may finally be happening.

Albuquerque Bernalillo County’s Water Utility Authority has been pumping groundwater near the Albuquerque petroglyphs for years, the only problem, it’s loaded with arsenic. Now, the Water Authority wants to turn five acres of open space into a treatment facility, which would be used to filter out the arsenic from the nearby aquifer. “We’ve been planning it for a couple of years now and it was just a question of getting the necessary funding in place,” said Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority Spokesperson, David Morris.

Morris says plans to build a reservoir with a chemical storage facility and an arsenic treatment plant were approved back in 2003. Twenty years later the only feature constructed at the site near the Boca Negra Horseman’s complex are the water tanks. “It wasn’t that it was held up, it’s just that the need wasn’t there until now but the land had been set aside for that use because obviously it was anticipated that growth would be occurring out there in that area,” said Morris.

With the rapid growth in the northwest part of the city, near the Unser corridor, Morris says water is a huge priority, however Morris says the current groundwater conditions pose a major health risk. “Right now we’ve got five wells in that area that serve that area, but the arsenic content is too high to serve the water directly,” said Morris. The Water Authority says its $23-million arsenic treatment plant would change that, in the meantime, the water authority has other plans for getting cleaner water to the city’s west side. “It has to be blended with surface water in order to get the arsenic levels down to federal safety standards,” said Morris.

The project would add about 15 million gallons of clean drinking water per day on the city’s west side.

The authority said the Unser Corridor is a huge priority with the surge in growth, but the current groundwater poses a major health risk.

The proposal goes in front of a city planning commission Thursday. If approved, construction could start next year.