Water service outage reported in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A water line break has caused a service outage in southwest Albuquerque. Water service interruptions are being reported near Bridge Blvd and Atrisco Dr., according to the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority.

Repairs are expected to take several hours and people are advised to use caution in the area due to the street flooding. At this time, there is no information on how many homes and businesses are affected.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.

