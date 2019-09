ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers should expect delays at a busy Albuquerque intersection as a water project gets underway. Crews are replacing a water line on Menaul between 12th Street and Los Tomases.

The center two lanes on Menaul were shutdown Monday, but starting Tuesday westbound Menaul will be diverted to the eastbound lanes for the next two weeks. Southbound 12th Street from La Poblana to Menaul will also be closed.