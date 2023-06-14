ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (ABCWUA) is checking reports of discolored water. Here’s what they know.

They’ve received several reports of discolored water from faucets in the Old Town and Downtown area in Albuquerque. Technicians are investigating, ABCWUA says, but there’s no set timeline for a fix yet.

It’s not yet clear what may be causing discoloration in the water. ABCWUA says naturally occurring iron and manganese particles is a common cause of discoloration, but it’s not yet confirmed that is the cause in this case.

If the discoloration is caused by iron and manganese, ABCWUA says those don’t pose a health threat. This is a breaking news story and will be updated if more information comes available.