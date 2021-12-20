Water leak results in closure of Visual Arts building, NHCC Art Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A water leak has closed the Visual Arts building and the Art Museum at the National Hispanic Cultural Center until further notice. The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs reports that early Sunday, Dec. 19, a water coil in the HVAC unit on the roof of the Visual Arts building burst which caused water to leak into the floors below.

Staff from the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs arrived at the site as soon as the break was discovered and waterlines were turned off to limit the spread of water. The department states that emergency actions were started in an effort to correct the leak.

The Visual Arts building and the NHCC Art Museum are closed to the public until further notice. The Department of Cultural Affairs reports that the Performing Arts building was not affected and theater operations, including upcoming performances, will continue as planned.

