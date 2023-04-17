ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (ABCWUA) has some helpful water conservation tips. The water authority offers multiple resources to help residents learn and incorporate the best water use practices.

Water Conservation Manager Carlos Bustos explains that the ABCWUA offers free on-site consultations to connect community members with the best landscape practices and smart irrigation technologies. On their website, 505outside.com, there are watering guides, spring maintenance tips, and even an “Ask an Expert” section. The website also explains which rebates are available based on water conservation efforts.

The water authority says, “Given the far-ranging adverse impacts of drought and future unpredictable climate scenarios, we must use water wisely.” They advise that, in April and May, spray irrigation should be used up to twice per week for 12 minutes, and drip irrigation should be used twice per month for 100 minutes. Watering during the early morning or late in the evening helps to prevent water loss from the sun.

As spring is underway, the ABCWUA wants residents to check their irrigation systems for leaks and broken or missing sprinkler heads. They say “An outdated irrigating system can waste time, water, and money.”

The water authority has launched new rebates to incorporate the latest smart irrigation technology. They recommend using a WaterSense-certified “smart” irrigation controller to monitor watering needs and usage.

The ABCWUA’s main focuses this year are on planting drought-resistant trees and getting rid of non-essential grass areas. For more information regarding watering guides, rebates, and more, visit 505outside.com.