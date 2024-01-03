ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A project that aims to restore part of the Bosque to benefit wildlife and create a new outdoor recreation space for the community in the South Valley is now fully funded.

The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority’s Southside Water Reclamation Plant Outfall Restoration Project is taking place at the western boundary of the Southside Water Reclamation Plant on 2nd Street, about a mile south of Rio Bravo. The plant discharges about 55 million gallons of treated wastewater into the river every day.

“The goals of the project really are pretty simple, its to create beneficial habitat for threatened and endangered species in the area and Middle Rio Grande and to utilize the treated effluent [sewage] coming out of the wastewater treatment plant to the benefit of those ecosystems. And then also to enhance public access and community engagement with the area,” said Diane Agnew, water rights program manager for Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority.

The project will restore the Rio Grande’s riverbank to its flood terrace design, allowing water to come onto the ground when there are high flows. Crews will also remove non-native and invasive species and replace them with riparian vegetation such as cottonwood and willow trees. “Those plants will go to the benefit of the southwestern flycatcher, the yellow-billed cuckoo, and then we also are targeting to benefit the monarch butterfly,” said Agnew.

Fish, such as the endangered Rio Grande silvery minnow, are also expected to benefit from the project. “We’re installing some special bioengineering features that will create habitat for the Rio Grande silvery minnow,” Agnew explained.

The project also consists of removing more than 100 jetty jacks, which are large steel and wire structures that once helped protect the river banks. This will in turn not only allow crews to create a pedestrian and cycling trail for visitors, but also help improve vegetation and safety. “We’ll be enhancing the riparian forest, but we’ll also be making it easier for firefighting crews to get into the Bosque if they need to, to fight fires. One of the other benefits of our project is by restoring the forest, will be decreasing the fire risk or the fire hazard in the area,” said Agnew.

The total cost of the project for planning, permitting, design, and construction is $7.9 million, which could change as construction begins, according to Agnew. The project is funded by capital outlay funds from New Mexico legislators, funding from the New Mexico Water Trust Board, and a recently awarded $3 million grant from the Bureau of Reclamation.

The project has been in the development stage since 2020. Now that it is fully funded, crews will start surveying land and collecting data this summer. Construction is expected to start in August, and Agnew said they hope to have the project done during the spring of 2025.

Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority collaborated with several entities on the project, including the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District and the Bureau of Reclamation. Agnew said the City of Albuquerque’s Open Space Division will oversee maintenance on the area when it’s complete.