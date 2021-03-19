Water Authority Utility discusses water conservation during extreme drought conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- We live in the desert, so we’re no stranger to extreme drought. As we enter the 2021 irrigation season, it’s important to understand things that can be down for your landscape to combat the lack of moisture. Carlos Bustos, Water Conservation Manager with the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (ABCWUA), discusses conservation’s importance during “extreme drought.”

According to the National Weather Service, Albuquerque temperature tied the fifth warmest year on record in 2020. By mid-October, Bernalillo County entered a drought advisory. Now in 2021, Bernalillo County is entering the irrigation season with extreme drought conditions. With all of this information, there is no reason to be alarmed. There are some easy ways not to waste water and reduce usage.

Consistently checking for leaks and replacing indoor and outdoor fixtures with a water sense label is a good place to start. Check your irrigation system for leaks and clogged, broke, or missing sprinkler heads and emitters.

ABCWUA is offering a new online class that will teach you how to service your irrigation system and water your plants. Sign up and get $20 credit in your water account for attending this class. Register at www.abcwua.com.