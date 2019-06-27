Water Authority seeks input on repurposing water tank site

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Water Authority is getting the ball rolling on plans to take down a massive, 2.5 million gallon water tank that has been sitting empty in the South Broadway Neighborhood for years.

Some neighbors off Broadway and San Jose Avenue on Thursday said they’re sick of seeing the giant eyesore in their neighborhood and are happy that it could be gone by this time next year.

“I don’t like it. It looks ugly,” neighbor Adriana Gallegos said.

On Thursday, the Water Authority will host a public forum on decommissioning the San Jose Reservoir.

The above-ground tank has not been used for several years because it was served by a well that had to be taken out of service due to groundwater contamination. Now, the Water Authority is looking to repurpose or sell the site.

“We’re in discussions with the city to see if they’d like to take it over,” David Morris with the Water Authority said. “There’s a community center adjacent to it that might be able to expand into that space, but we really don’t know yet.”

He added they could start demolishing the big tank in about six months, and then it would take another six months to finish the demolition work.

The planning department said the city would be interested in having a conversation with the Water Authority about making use of that land, but that it’s too soon to know what the they would want to do with it.

The public meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the Candelaria Community Center.