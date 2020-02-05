Live Now
Water Authority says Albuquerque use reached a record low in 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Water use in Albuquerque has reached a record low.

The Water Authority says customers used 121 gallons of water per customer daily last year. That’s 750 million gallons less than in 2018 and a huge decrease from water use in the 90s.

Officials say it’s a sign that conservation programs are working. This comes as the water authority announced the renewal of their triple-A rating through S&P giving them better interest rates to help them borrow money for infrastructure projects.

They hope to drop those numbers even lower over the next two decades.

