Water Authority reminding people to cut back watering to twice a week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Water Authority is reminding people that with temperatures dropping, people should cut back on watering their lawns. Officials say since cooler temperatures mean less evaporation, turf watering should be back to two days per week. They say water use is up by more than one billion gallons compared to last year but those conservation goals can still be met by cutting back irrigation.

“Much of Bernalillo County is in a severe drought at this point, so it’s especially important that we adjust our sprinkler timers according to the time of year so that we can save some water. Fall is the time to ramp down!” said Carlos Bustos, conservation program manager for the Water Authority.

The Water Authority also wants to remind customers that time-of-day watering restrictions remain in place until Oct. 31, with no sprinkler irrigation allowed between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Related Content

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss