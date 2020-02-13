Water Authority provides water conservation and landcape tips for the winter season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – New Mexico has recently had its share of bone-chilling temperatures as well as rain and snow, but what does this mean for resident’s landscapes? Water Conservation Program Manager Carlos Bustos with the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority visits the set to provide tips on how to manage your landscape during the winter season.

Carlos explains that residents should not be watering their yards yet as the region has had a fairly mild to above-average winter. While there has been several warm days, Carlos warns against watering landscapes because when the temperatures drop, it could cause extreme problems like bursting pipes or ruptures which can be costly.

If the weather changes and the area stops receiving precipitation, your trees may need to be watered once a month according to recommendations found online at 505Outside.

In 2019, ABCWUA customers used around 700 million fewer gallons than the last year. In 2019, per capita usage was 121 gallons per capita per day which is four less than last year.

In 2019, the Water Authority returned $700,000 to customers through rebate programs. Just over half of that amount went to customers who replaced 450,000 square feet of high water use turf with a desert friendly xeriscape.

For more information about available residential rebates, visit 505Outside. Additional information on water conservation and desert friendly landscapes can be found at 505Outside.com