Water Authority provides tips to winterize and protect your irrigation system

As the winter season draws near and 2020 approaches, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority offers landscaping tips. Water Conservation Manager Carlos Bustos provides fall season water recommendations and tips to help you winterize your irrigation system.

505 Outside provides fall watering recommendations which should be followed from September through November. Carlos reminds residents not to water when it rains.

Faucet cover shown over hose bib/

It is also important to winterize your irrigation system to avoid damage from freezing temperatures. Your outdoor spigot should be disconnected and your hose bib should be covered using a faucet cover. This will protect the faucet from freezing temperatures and will prevent avoidable repairs.

An irrigation shut off valve is shown

If you have a below-ground irrigation system you must locate your shut-off valve which is often contained in a PVC pipe. Shut it off by turning it to the right.

Don’t forget to shut off your irrigation system to prevent damage to sprinkler heads. Drain the water from all pipes, valves, and sprinkler heads.

When you do need to water, Carlos reminds residents to water using your hose once a month.