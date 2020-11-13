Water Authority provides tips on irrigation efficiency

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the days go by temperatures are getting colder and colder. This means residents have some work to do to keep landscapes in top shape.

Richard Perce, irrigation efficiency specialist for the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority discusses what needs to be done during this time of year. This November residents should be watering their landscapes one to two times this month and can skip watering if it rains or snows.

ABCWUA also says its important to aerate your lawn the next time it’s warm. This will allow the lawn to breathe before the grass goes completely dormant and also provides relief of any compaction that has build up during the warmer months.

Also remember to rake or blow leaves off of your lawn as they could become moldy and invites disease. ABCWUA encourages residents to top dress with compost as it acts as a fertilizer, adds moisture retention capacity, and improves overall turn health.

When taking care of trees this season, apply a thin layer of compost, about a half-inch, to provide nutrients. Also, add mulch which will help to maintain your ground at a constant temperature and retain moisture. Water your trees thoroughly once a month if needed. For more tips and information on how to winterize your irrigation system, visit 505outside.com.

