Water Authority provides fall irrigation tips

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As temperatures drop, there are some crucial tips to consider when trying to avoid irrigation and plumbing damage. Water Conservation Manager Carlos Bustos highlights watering recommendations and irrigation system winterization.

Bustos explains that this year is anticipated to be drier and hotter than previous years so the Water Authority is recommending residents do some landscape watering this season. However, it is important to winterize your system to prevent damage.

If you have grass, you should water it once a week. Those with trees and shrubs should be watered well once a week in preparation for the winter. Ensure these plants are well-watered during the fall and as soon as the ground starts to freeze, residents should ramp down watering to once a month.

For additional irrigation tips and information on upcoming events, visit 505outside.com.

