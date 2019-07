ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers are sharing the ART lanes with buses-in-training on one part of Central for the next week.

The Water Authority is in the middle of a project, just east of Broadway near the EDo ART Station. Crews are replacing shut-off valves along a water main before the city tears up the road for a storm drain project.

Traffic is still open in both directions on Central but may get congested.