Water Authority prepares for busy summer of projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city-county water authority is gearing up for a busy summer of projects, and some of them will be inconvenient for drivers.

“Whenever you have construction projects that involve working in the streets and excavating the streets, you’re gonna have traffic impacts and those will be ongoing in certain areas while the work is done,” said David Morris with the Water Authority.

One of many projects the water authority already has underway is along Atrisco. The work is being done to replace the water line there. Morris says most of the projects are for sewer and water line maintenance and replacements, as the lines age out in large areas throughout the city. There will also be projects at Eubank and Montgomery and over at Indian School and Carlisle.

“Many of the water and sewer lines in Albuquerque are reaching the end of their useful life. They were installed back in the ’50s and ’60s and eventually things wear out and they just have to be replaced and it’s been a priority for the water authority and our board for the last seven or eight years,” Morris said.

Despite all this work throughout 13 different projects, the Water Authority has announced that rates will not be going up during these tough times. These projects will cost more than $24 million. They say that some of the more extensive projects will last into the fall.

