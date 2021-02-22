Water Authority offers winter drought tips as New Mexico looks toward spring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It may not feel like it after the winter blast New Mexico just endured, but the state is actually dealing with a drought. Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority reports New Mexico is down an estimated 30% less precipitation than the last average winter.

Irrigation specialist Richard Perce provides winter drought tips as the state looks ahead to spring. The Water Authority explains that now is a great time to check your faucet aerators, toilets to see if they run or leak, and to make sure you have a low-flow shower head. Water Authority says that those little savings add up fast, especially if everyone in Albuquerque is working together to save water.

Outside, it’s important that your irrigation system is off because you want to reduce the risk of freeze damage to your system which can end up costing a lot of money and wasted water. Additionally, Water Authority says plants are going to get sufficient water from the series of storms we are experiencing.

For grass lawns, keep your system off for right now to save 200 or more gallons of water per day. The colder temperatures help keep the snow on the ground with slower melting rates which means the soil is getting the moisture instead of it evaporating.

Water Authority reminds residents to pay attention to the seasonal curve and increase your watering to match your plants’ needs. It’s important to plan on investing in upgrading or improving your system. Water Authority offers several irrigation rebates and an irrigation specialist can also visit your home for a COVID-safe inspection and scheduling to make recommendations specific to your yard.

For more landscaping and watering tips, visit 505outside.com. To reach out to a Water Authority expert with your questions, send an email to AskAnExpert@abcwua.org.