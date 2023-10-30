ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With lows below freezing in store for parts of the state, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority is reminding customers it’s time for winter prep.

The authority offered the following tips to avoid frozen pipes:

Disconnect outdoor hoses and shut down the sprinkler system

Insulate pipes and faucets in unheated areas

Seal off access doors, air vents, and cracks

Find the master shutoff valve to use if necessary

They are also reminding people that landscapes need less water during the winter months. Water once a week in November is recommended with no watering if it rains or snows. There are also no watering restrictions during the day from November 1 to April 1.