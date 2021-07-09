Water Authority offers tips for good landscaping practices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Keeping a good-looking landscape in drought conditions can be difficult. A lot can be done to protect it during harsh temperatures.

Water Conservation Manager Carlos Bustos says devices like smart water controllers can help regulate water usage. Bustos says there are also incentives for using water regulating devices. “We do a 25% rebate, up to $100 – a typical controller will cost you between $100 and $150,” says Bustos.

The authority also suggests double-checking your nozzle or watering wand has an on and off switch and doesn’t leak. Also, aim your water around the plant or at the root growing area.

More information is available on the Water Authority website.

