Water Authority offers free educational phone consultations on landscape questions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The Stay-at-Home order in New Mexico has been extended to April 30, which means people are going to be spending even more time at home. This also means now would be a great time to start working on any of those landscaping projects you’ve been putting off.

Richard Perce, a landscaping irrigation specialist talked about free educational phone consultations that you can take advantage of. He also explained what people should be doing this time of the year.

The Water Conservation Program is offering educational phone consultations for residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. If you are suspicious about having an indoor leak, or if you have questions about your landscape and irrigation system, their experienced staff is here to help with a free one-hour educational phone consultation. To sign up visit https://rebates.abcwua.org/ or call 505-842-9287 and press option 4 if you don’t have access to the internet.

Right now Perce recommends people should be watering their grass one to two times a week. He says you should water your trees once or twice a month, depending on if Albuquerque gets some rain in the next few weeks.