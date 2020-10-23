Water Authority highlights water conservation amid drought

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico hasn’t seen substantial rainfall in months. So what does this mean for our landscapes as the temperatures start to drop?

Water Conservation manager Carlos Bustos discusses water conservation amid the drought. The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority explains that the county is currently experiencing severe drought conditions and is reminding residents that as days and nights continue to cool down, plants don’t need to be watered as often.

As November nears, the Water Authority recommends using 50 to 65% less water than in the summer months. If you have a lawn, it is encouraged to cut back watering to one day a week and two times a month for mature trees.

To make sure you are watering efficiently, follow the Watering Recommendations at 505Outside.com. To schedule a free irrigation consultation email AskAnExpert@abcua.org.