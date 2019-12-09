Water Authority expects longer wait times due to flood damage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Water Authority is warning people of longer wait times after flooding problems in their office.

The Downtown Customer Service Center was flooded over the weekend due to a backed-up pipe. The flooding caused major damage to the offices, carpets had to be pulled, and most of the computers and desks are ruined.

Officials say phone times may be longer than usual but they are still available to help.

“If you need to come down and pay a bill you can if you need to call you can, it just might take a few minutes longer than it might have otherwise,” said Water Authority Public Affairs Manager David Morris.

Right now there is no timeline on when the damage will be repaired or how much it will cost.