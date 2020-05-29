Water Authority completes Los Padillas water project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Water Authority just finished a two-and-a-half-year project to bring clean water to the South Valley. The project installed about 5.5 miles of new water line in the Los Padillas area and cost nearly $4.

Over $1 million in capital funds was contributed by the Water Authority for the project with the balance coming from Bernalillo County and a revolving loan from the State of New Mexico. The project is a safe alternative to shallow private wells.

“This project is bringing clean, reliable municipal water service to a neighborhood where shallow domestic wells can be easily polluted and where fire protection is always an issue,” said County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada in a press release. “Extension of water service to Los Padillas has been a priority of mine both as a county commissioner and a member of the Water Authority’s governing board.”

Around 200 homes will be able to hook up to the new system while 30 homes have already done so. County commissioners say the new lines will bring clean water to a neighborhood where shallow wells can easily be polluted.

