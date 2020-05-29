1  of  3
Live Now
Fired police officer Derek Chauvin taken into custody in George Floyd’s death President Trump holds news conference in the Rose Garden Mayor Keller to give update on Albuquerque protests over death of Minneapolis man George Floyd

Water Authority completes Los Padillas water project

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Water Authority just finished a two-and-a-half-year project to bring clean water to the South Valley. The project installed about 5.5 miles of new water line in the Los Padillas area and cost nearly $4.

Over $1 million in capital funds was contributed by the Water Authority for the project with the balance coming from Bernalillo County and a revolving loan from the State of New Mexico. The project is a safe alternative to shallow private wells.

“This project is bringing clean, reliable municipal water service to a neighborhood where shallow domestic wells can be easily polluted and where fire protection is always an issue,” said County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada in a press release. “Extension of water service to Los Padillas has been a priority of mine both as a county commissioner and a member of the Water Authority’s governing board.”

Around 200 homes will be able to hook up to the new system while 30 homes have already done so. County commissioners say the new lines will bring clean water to a neighborhood where shallow wells can easily be polluted.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss