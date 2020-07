ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is reminding people to conserve water. They say to let Mother Nature do its job as monsoon rains begin to fall.

A hot, dry summer has led to a 1 billion gallon increase in water usage in Albuquerque in 2020. The Water Utility Authority says the Albuquerque metro area could save as much as 60 million gallons per day if people shut off sprinklers when it rains.

