ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is hosting a Movie Under the Wings, where guests can watch “Top Gun Maverick” outside of the museum, among historic aircraft. The movie will be shown on Saturday, June 17, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. and the movie beginning at dark.

The screening will take place in the museum’s outdoor exhibit, Heritage Park, near a historic B-29 Superfortress, an F-16 Fighting Falcon, and other unique aircraft. Local food trucks and beer from Bombs Away Beer Company will be for sale at the event.

The event is included with paid museum admission; independent tours of the museum, after hours, will be open throughout the screening. Funds raised from the event will go toward the restoration of airplanes at the museum.

Moviegoers should bring their own chairs for the event and are asked to leave pets at home, aside from service animals. No outside food or drink will be allowed.

